Flying Fijians to don new jersey for All Blacks test

The Flying Fijians will be donning a new and unique jersey for its historic two-match series against the All Blacks.

The Fiji Rugby Union and major sponsors Fiji Airways unveiled the jerseys with the front featuring a simple message urging all Fijians to get vaccinated.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says as the nation battles a devastating second wave of COVID-19, getting the message out there is important.

Both Fiji Rugby and Fiji Airways recognize the responsibility towards the wellbeing of the Fijian people extends beyond the pitch.

O’Connor adds the team will proudly carry on this message in the two games to encourage people to get vaccinated to win the fight against COVID-19.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Andre Viljoen says it is crucial right now for Fiji to recognize that vaccination offers a real lifeline in the current circumstances.

Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter says they are hoping this will inspire Fijians of all ages and to carry forward a message that will help people and country emerge from the COVID crisis.

The first test against the All Blacks will be in Dunedin on 10th July, followed by the second test in Hamilton on 17th July.