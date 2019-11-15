Home

Flying Fijians Head Coach expected to be announced soon

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 17, 2020 5:30 am

The new Flying Fijians Head Coach is expected to be announced soon.

This is after the Fiji Sports Commission had a meeting with the Fiji Rugby Union last week regarding the new coach.

Fiji Sports Commission Chairman Peter Mazey says FRU is in its final phase of selecting the coach.

Article continues after advertisement

“I had meetings with the Chairman of Fiji rugby last week they had to go back and speak to those and come up with a contract basically I inderstand that’s being done as speak I think they’ve selected two or three in case one is not available’.

FRU had done interviews for the shortlisted candidates last week.

Former Flying Fijians coach John McKee has re-applied while Fiji Drua coach Senirusi Seruvakula is the lone local that applied.

Olivier Magne of France is also one of the 28 applicants for the Flying Fijians coaching job.

The position is vacant after John McKee’s contract expired on the 31st of last month.

 

 

 

 

 

