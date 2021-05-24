Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Viti Levu containment zones lifted|Breach of COVID-safe measures risk serious fines|197 new COVID infections recorded|Quarantine-free travel to start gradually|Plans laid out for children’s vaccination|Poverty scheme to assist over 23,000 households|Parental consent is vital: Dr Fong|PSV driver booked for failing to adhere to 50% capacity|Do not let your guard down: Roko Tui Kadavu|Fiji crosses 60% threshold for full vaccination|Vaccination for eligible children to start next Monday|146 new cases and one death from COVID|Villagers await COVID-19 test results|Thousands assisted by Live and Learn Fiji|Minister calls for more innovative practices|Education Ministry working on logistics|Decision pending on containment borders|Ministry diligently tracks COVID outbreak|Fiji on the verge of achieving 60% target|MoH records 131 new infections, one death|Import of medical testing device must have prior authorization|MoH team implementing mitigation phase on Beqa Island|Nananu villagers willing to relocate|26 percent of Year 13 students fully vaccinated|Government assures support to COVID-19 affected islands|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Flying Fijians and Drua interests for Baber

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 17, 2021 5:14 am

Olympic gold medal winning coach Gareth Baber is interested in a fifteens coaching job with the Flying Fijians or Fijian Drua in the future.

Baber revealed in the FBC’s Sports Hub show that he’d love to return to coaching fifteens either in Fiji or Wales.

However, he says before he can do that, he’ll need to first get back to a fifteens environment somewhere.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he was even interested to be of the Drua setup.

“I see myself as a 15s rugby 7s coach I always have been, I would love to go back into fifteens at some point and I’ve got to be smart about when I do that, there was an interest sent from me as part of the Drua team as a coach.”

Baber says fifteens coaching is probably where he’ll ultimately see his journey.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor confirms having a chat with the Welshman about a fifteens switch.

“I’ve discussed those options with him it’s a matter of discussions, at the moment he’s the head coach for the Fiji 7s team, we’re discussing about him continuing to the next campaign but you never know there’s always opportunities and now we have a pathway team in the Drua”

Baber’s contract will expire in December but he hasn’t confirmed whether he’ll continue until the next Olympics in 2024.

Meanwhile, international sevens action will return this weekend at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada.

You can watch the Vancouver 7s live on Sunday and Monday on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.