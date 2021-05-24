Flying Fijians and Drua interests for Baber

Olympic gold medal winning coach Gareth Baber is interested in a fifteens coaching job with the Flying Fijians or Fijian Drua in the future.

Baber revealed in the FBC’s Sports Hub show that he’d love to return to coaching fifteens either in Fiji or Wales.

However, he says before he can do that, he’ll need to first get back to a fifteens environment somewhere.

He says he was even interested to be of the Drua setup.

“I see myself as a 15s rugby 7s coach I always have been, I would love to go back into fifteens at some point and I’ve got to be smart about when I do that, there was an interest sent from me as part of the Drua team as a coach.”

Baber says fifteens coaching is probably where he’ll ultimately see his journey.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor confirms having a chat with the Welshman about a fifteens switch.

“I’ve discussed those options with him it’s a matter of discussions, at the moment he’s the head coach for the Fiji 7s team, we’re discussing about him continuing to the next campaign but you never know there’s always opportunities and now we have a pathway team in the Drua”

Baber’s contract will expire in December but he hasn’t confirmed whether he’ll continue until the next Olympics in 2024.

Meanwhile, international sevens action will return this weekend at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada.

You can watch the Vancouver 7s live on Sunday and Monday on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.