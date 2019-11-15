Flying Fijians a step away says Tuimaba

Many Fiji 7s squad members are targeting the Olympics but one player has another mission in mind.

Fiji 7s speedster Aminiasi Tuimaba is one of the best wingers in the World Series and Fiji’s best finisher at the moment.

Tuimaba says he wants to have a shot at the Flying Fijians.

“I’m looking at representing the Flying Fijians as well and I think this contract will definitely take me closer to that”.

The 25-year-old who will leave our shores to join French Top 14 club Pau says fifteens is not new to him.

Tuimaba has played 74 times in the World Series and scored 66 tries.

This season he has touched down for Fiji 20 times from 25 matches.