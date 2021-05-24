Sports
Flores sues NFL & teams in racism claim
February 3, 2022 5:15 am
Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores. [Photo: BBC]
Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL, the New York Giants, and every other NFL franchise alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices.
Flores, who was passed over for a job with the Giants last week, said the league and its owners ran their operation “like a plantation”.
He has filed a class-action lawsuit in the US courts.
The league and teams have denied the racism claims.
