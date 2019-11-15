Sports
Five year old is youngest player at Fiji Day Chess
October 11, 2020 11:22 am
Five year old Yash Prasad was the youngest player at the Fiji Day Open Chess Championship. [Source: Fiji Chess]
The youngster won the Best Beginner’s Award after having one win and a draw in his first-ever chess championship.
Yash is the younger brother of national rep, 15-year old Rudr Prasad of Jai Narayan College.
The tournament attracted a wide range of participants from Primary and Secondary Schools.
[Source: Fiji Chess]
Rudr Prasad won the Secondary School’s division while Taione Sikivou continued his unbeaten run from the FIDE Online Olympiad by winning the Open Championship.
14-year old Tanvi Prasad took the women’s title and Arnav Lal of Deenbandhoo Primary School won his category.
FIDE Arbiter Krishneel Nair says it was a very competitive event where none of the top players had a perfect score.
Meanwhile, Fiji’s Online Chess team is set to play Broadland Chess Club of England next week.