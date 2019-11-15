Home

Five year old is youngest player at Fiji Day Chess

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 11, 2020 11:22 am
Five-year-old Yash Prasad was the youngest player at the Fiji Day Open Chess Championship.

The youngster won the Best Beginner’s Award after having one win and a draw in his first-ever chess championship.

Yash is the younger brother of national rep, 15-year old Rudr Prasad of Jai Narayan College.

The tournament attracted a wide range of participants from Primary and Secondary Schools.


[Source: Fiji Chess]

Rudr Prasad won the Secondary School’s division while Taione Sikivou continued his unbeaten run from the FIDE Online Olympiad by winning the Open Championship.

14-year old Tanvi Prasad took the women’s title and Arnav Lal of Deenbandhoo Primary School won his category.

FIDE Arbiter Krishneel Nair says it was a very competitive event where none of the top players had a perfect score.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s Online Chess team is set to play Broadland Chess Club of England next week.

