Five-run win in India victory

[Source: BBC Sports]

India moved to the brink of a semi-final spot with a tense five-run victory over Bangladesh in a rain-affected Men’s T20 World Cup match in Adelaide.

They were given a scare by the Tigers, who raced to 66-0 in seven overs, chasing 185, thanks to Litton Das’ 21-ball fifty before rain stopped play.

Bangladesh were 17 runs ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern par score but saw their target revised to 151 off 16 overs.

A furious Das slipped on the wet pitch and was run out shortly after the restart, with the Tigers then losing regular wickets in a faultless fielding display by India.

Needing 20 from the last over, Nurul Hasan hit a six and a four to take the game to the last ball.

A six would have made it a tie and a super over, but seamer Arshdeep Singh held his nerve and conceded just a single to leave the Tigers on 145-6.

India is now top of Group 2 and victory in their final game against Zimbabwe will guarantee their place in the semi-finals, while Bangladesh needs to beat Pakistan and hope other results go their way.