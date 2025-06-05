Five debutants named as Fijiana ready to launch Oceania campaign

Vodafone Fijiana head coach Ioan Cunningham has unveiled a youthful and energetic match-day 23 to take on Tonga in their opening match of the 2025 Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship, with five debutants set to feature in a side built on speed, strength, and intent.

Set to make their first appearance in the white jersey are fullback Litiana Vueti, front row reserve Selai Naliva, powerful backs Salote Nailolo and Michella’e Stolz off the bench, and British Army utility forward Manuqalo Noame Komaitai, all part of a carefully selected squad designed to grow depth and deliver results.

Cunningham said the team’s selection was about more than experience alone.

Among those returning to the starting line-up is captain Alfreda Fisher, who shifts from number 6 to 7. She’ll be joined in the loose trio by Rusila Nagasau at number 8 and Nunia Daunioala, who moves to blindside flanker from her usual lock position.

Up front, Bitila Tawake and Tiana Robanakadavu move into the starting front row alongside Loraini Senivutu, while Mereoni Nakesa and Jade Coates pack down in the second row. Setaita Railumu starts at scrumhalf, forming a playmaking combination with flyhalf Salanieta Kinita.

In the backline, Josifini Neihamu and Ema Adivitaloga form the midfield pairing, flanked by wings Atelaite Buna and Repeka Tove. Vueti will debut at fullback, replacing Luisa Tisolo and adding pace and field vision to the back three.

The bench is equally exciting, with Salanieta Nabuli, Bulou Wainikiti Vasuturaga, and Asinate Serevi offering firepower in the forwards, while Kolora Lomani covers halfback.

Nailolo and Stolz, both 18-year-old, provide youthful attacking options late in the game, while Komaitai adds versatility and experience from her time in the British Army system.

Cunningham also said the Oceania Championship is about building something lasting.

Fijiana take on Tonga at 2pm this Friday in Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

