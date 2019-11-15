Home

Fitness vital for national football players

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 7, 2020 7:49 am

Fiji Football national players will need to get their fitness right before being considered any for international matches.

This comes as the Head Coach Flemming Serristlev begins his role earlier, replacing French national Christophe Gamel.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says after COVID-19, Serristlev will be meeting with district coaches to select players for the national team.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“We are working on it right now, once it is lifted he will get to the district coaches first and see what their players are doing. And from their get the players into the national team and work on the players to get their fitness right before we plan on any international matches until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.”

Fiji FA is also working with the new coach on developing an online manual to help district coaches stay informed.

Patel says if given clearance Serristlev will host a coaching course consisting of less than 20 people provided they abide by the guidelines set by Government.

