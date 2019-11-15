Fitness may be an issue for Fijiana XV

Fijiana XV captain Sereima Leweniqila has expressed her concern over the players’ fitness during this period.

Leweniqila says the players are used to training together and the COVID-19 restrictions in place will directly impact mental and physical fitness.

“We can’t train on our own because we are so used to training with the team. So with this and keeping up to that international challenge to play for next year, that’s actually going to be a challenge.”

The Fijiana captain adds its vital for the players to meet the fitness standard in order to perform well come the Rugby World Cup next year.

The Rugby World Cup will be played on September 18th in New Zealand.