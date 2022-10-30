First trial done for Archery Fiji

Archery Fiji held its first of five trials today for the 2023 Oceania Championship in Australia.

The best archers will be picked to represent Fiji in the four-day tournament.

Ending the competition with the highest points was Nathan Kirk who got a total of 520 points in the Mens Recurve division.

Mark Chipongian scored 470 points. Rajiv Solanki secured third place with 429 points.

In the Mens Compoubd division, Jason Chute accumulated 658 points and Patrick Nandan got 579 points.