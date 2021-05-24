First-timers tops pool

Newbies Navakawau Rugby has topped its pool after being undefeated in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s under-21 competition at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
The side won its first match against Belovula Rugby 19-0, defeated Sseekadah Babas 14-0 and edged Navatuvula 17-7 today.
Other teams that will be making its way into the cup eliminations is Ravuka Sharks and Dominion Brothers who also remain undefeated.
