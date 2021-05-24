First swim and standup paddle board a success

Fiji’s first joint ocean swim and stand up paddle board race with over 100 participants has been hailed a success.

Shangri-La Resort in conjunction with Fiji Olympic swim coach, Sharon Smith, created Fiji’s first SUP race recently

Smith says the youngest competitor was two and the oldest was 68-years-old.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds the goal was to provide an event for athletes of all ages to come together and compete in a fun environment.



[Source: Supplied]

The event comprised of multiple events from a 25m swim for kids to a 5km swim, as well as a 250m fun SUP race and a 3km race.

Shangri-La Island Resident Manager, Chris Hamilton, says they were honored to be part of the event and it was wonderful to welcome the Fiji swimming community at Yanuca Island.



[Source: Supplied]

He says the incredible community spirit of the group and the positive energy they brought really made for a memorable event, which they can’t wait to do again.