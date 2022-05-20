First surfing competition for SRSA

[Source: SRSA]

The Suva Reef Surfers Association will hold its first competition since the relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The competition called the PBS Lighthouse Challenge will be held at the regional classic surf break, Suva Lighthouse, located at the Suva harbour entrance.

SRSA says this is a place where powerful and dangerous waves claim bodies and sometimes passing ships.

The competition marks a fresh start following the pandemic.

PBS Lighthouse Challenge starts tomorrow at 8am.

