First surfing competition for SRSA

[Source: SRSA]
The Suva Reef Surfers Association will hold its first competition since the relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions.
The competition called the PBS Lighthouse Challenge will be held at the regional classic surf break, Suva Lighthouse, located at the Suva harbour entrance.
SRSA says this is a place where powerful and dangerous waves claim bodies and sometimes passing ships.
Article continues after advertisement
The competition marks a fresh start following the pandemic.
PBS Lighthouse Challenge starts tomorrow at 8am.
[Source: SRSA]
Advertisement