First squash club competition planned for end of July

Squash Fiji plans to commence its competition by the end of next month.

The Squash Fiji President Blair Macaskill says this will give players time to train before the tournament.

Their first competition is expected to be held in Suva featuring players from around the country.

“We are looking at possibly at the end of July for our first tournament. You don’t need to be part of a club to come and play at a tournament but certainly most of the players now will come from the clubs around the country which include Nadi sports club, defense club in Suva, Victoria Squash club in Suva, Northern club in Lautoka and Savusavu has a club as well.”

With social gathering limited to 100 people, Squash Fiji aims to host a tournament of 60 squash players or less.

Squash was one of the 11 sports that has been accredited through the ‘return-to-play-protocol’ by the government and Fiji National Sports Commission.