TC ANA
Sports

First major 7s tournament on artificial turf

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 5, 2021 8:24 am

We should expect surprising results from the Uprising 7s tournament as it kicks off today at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor.

This is the first major sevens tournament in the country to be played on an artificial turf.

Tournament organizer Ropate Kauvesi says this will be the first time majority of the players will experience what it’s like to play on the artificial turf.

Article continues after advertisement

Kauvesi adds it’s going to be a new experience for nearly all the teams.

The former Fiji 7s manager adds with good weather today, there will be exciting results.

The first match between Fiji and Sireli Bobo’s Veiyasana Providers will kick off at 9am followed by Tabadamu and Gau Kacau Knights.

 

