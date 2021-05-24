First gold for Great Britain

World record holder Adam Peaty wrote his name into the history books once again as he powered to 100 meters breaststroke gold in Tokyo to become the first British swimmer to defend his Olympic title.

Peaty blew away the competition to win Britain’s first gold medal of the Games.

From start to finish it was a perfectly executed swim by Peaty as he finished in a time of 57.37 seconds, six tenths clear of the field.

Article continues after advertisement

Netherlands’ Arno Kamminga, the only man other than Peaty to ever go under 58 seconds, took the silver medal while the bronze medal went to Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy.