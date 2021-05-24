Home

First COVID cases in athletes' village and Team GB have eight self-isolating

| @BBCWorld
July 19, 2021 3:44 pm
[Source: BBC]

Two South Africa footballers have become the first competitors to test positive for coronavirus in the athletes’ village in Tokyo – five days before the start of the Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, six athletes and two staff members from Team GB’s athletics team are self-isolating after being identified as close contacts of an individual who tested positive after their arrival into Tokyo on 16 July.

South Africa’s Football Association confirmed Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi as their positive cases.

The South Africa football team’s video analyst Mario Masha also tested positive on Saturday and the team is in quarantine pending more test results.

