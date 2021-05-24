Home

First batch of Flying Fijians begin first training session

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 28, 2021 4:55 am

Some members of the Flying Fijians had their first training session as a team at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand yesterday.

Meanwhile, a few of the boys are still Auckland and will be joining the team later this week after their quarantine period comes to an end.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports from New Zealand, Head Coach Vern Cotter says it’s great to have the team back in training.

“They can train infront of us but we can’t have contact with them for another few days but they are able to take the paddock but some set plays have been sent to them and they will be working on that.”

The excitement is brewing in the Flying Fijians camp as they are ready to take on the mighty All Blacks.

“They are a group that like being together and they will want to perform and I know that they’ll take responsibility for this game and they have done so in their hotel rooms. They have had two or three training sessions and individual training session and competition amongst themselves and who can row the fastest on a rowing machine.”

The All Blacks will be a difficult opponent, and it is now up to Cotter to put together the best Flying Fijian team for this historical match.

 

