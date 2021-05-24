FINA World Swimming Championship postponed

The FINA World Swimming Championships, scheduled to be held in Fukuoka, Japan in May, has been postponed to July next year.

The sport’s global governing body, FINA has said that given the pandemic and the measures currently in place in Japan, they had agreed to reschedule the 19th FINA world championships.

The 20th world championships in Doha, Qatar, will now take place in January 2024.

The event was originally scheduled for November 2023.

FINA chief Husain Al-Musallam said the decisions have been taken in the best interests of everyone involved.

Al-Musallam adds they are it was in constant dialogue with athletes and coaches on the international competition calendar due to the potential health impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.