Fiji's youngster impressive in Online Chess

Fiji Wise player Mukesh Paranthaman found form in his very second online outing scoring 4.5 from 7 in the previous session of Sharp vs Wise.

The event featured players from Australia, New Zealand and Russia.

The 15-year old won against Junior Master Keaden Govender of NZ Sharp, Benjamin Leong of Austalian Sharp, Grayson Po’e-Tofaeono and Mantra Bhatt also of NZ Sharp.

The youngster also recorded a draw with Alexander Coates of NZ Sharp.

Paranthaman finished 10th overall in a field of 41 players.

Fiji’s top-scoring Under-20 rep was once more Rudr Prasad of Jai Narayan College with a solid 5/7 to finish 5th overall.

14-year old younger Tanvi Prasad added 3/7 to her team score.

Fiji’s Senior reps tallied 16 points to finish 3rd overall behind Aussie Sharp who had 20 points while NZ Sharp won the event with 22.5 points.

Avinesh Nadan was the top-scorer from Fiji Wise with 5/7, also coming 4th overall in the team championship’s individual standings.

Candidate Master (CM) Taione Sikivou provided equal contribution at 5/7, while Goru Arvind added 4/7 with Ravikesh Prasad on 2/7 to complete the total score.

The next session of Sharp vs Wise will commence tonight from 6 to 8pm.

[Source: Fiji Chess]