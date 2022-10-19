Fiji’s Dr Mitchell to be elected as ANOC President

[Photo: ONOC]

Fijian medical doctor, Robin Mitchell, is set to be elected as the President of the Association of National Olympic Committees, or ANOC later this week.

He’s been acting on the position since 2018, the current 26th ANOC General Assembly is where the election of the permanent Presidency of the association of 205 National Olympic Committees will conclude.

The Oceania is preparing for the historic election of Dr Mitchell as ANOC President because when the nominations closed earlier this year, he was unopposed meaning he will be elected as President.

Dr Mitchell is also the president of the Oceania National Olympic Committee.

The 74-year-old Mitchell has spent several decades building relationships across diverse countries, regions, and peoples to broker opportunities for training camps for Pacific Island athletes.

He is now embarking on an ambitious ONOC BRISBANE 2032 programme seeking to champion Pacific Islands-led and designed planning for athletes and entourage.

The long-term vision Mitchell has established for Oceania has reaped progressive rewards, but the quiet-spoken doctor is still adamant more needs to be done to improve the condition and opportunities of athletes in the Pacific Islands.