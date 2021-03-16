Fijis Chess team shine in 2021 Global Chess League

Fiji’s Online Chess Team registered two more wins in the 2021 Global Chess League.

The Fiji side that was led by Captain Avinesh Nadan competed against 124 international teams.

In the match against Queen Mary’s University of UK, Board 1 Candidate Master (CM) Manoj Kumar drew with Anastasis Kafetzopoulos 1-1, Board 3 Avinesh Nadan drew with Hassan Khokar 1-1, Board 5 Prashil Prakash drew with Hansal Mehta 1-1 and Board 6 Ryan Bale drew with Captain Alex Beneke 1-1 to tie the match with a set of draws.

Fiji ultimately managed to pull off a win after Board 2 CM Taione Sikivou beat Paul Gera 2-0 and CM Goru Arvind won against Zuzanna Sadkiewicz 2-0. The final winning score was 8 – 4.

Fiji Chess Federationo President Hilda Kunau says the event has allowed them to introduce new talent online

Kunau says they hope to see new players from Fiji shining in the same way.

Fiji also had a face-off with a strong team from Nauru which featured internationally ranked players.

Nauru’s talented team struck early where Board 4 CM Goru Arvind was held off to draw by Jamie Kenmure 1-1 and Board 5 Rudr Prasad of Jai Narayan College was locked with Kingston Adam 1-1.

Fiji’s remaining boards fought back hard where Board 1 CM Manoj Kumar outwitted David Dabuae 2-0, Board 2 CM Taione Sikivou defeated Thubalkain Dabuae 2-0, Board 3 Avinesh Nadan won against CM Rene Dube 2-0 and Board 6 Prashil Prakash registered another win.

Fiji ended the match with a convincing score of 10-2.

Fiji Chess Federation has nominated CM Taione Sikivou to participate in the 2021 World Hybrid Chess Championship by virtue of being the reigning National Champion.