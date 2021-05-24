Fiji’s chess team creates upset

Fiji’s Online Chess teams created a big upset over higher-ranked Pakistan in the 2021 World Chess Olympiad over the weekend.

Pakistan’s strong top-order struck early when Board 1 Candidate Master Manoj Kumar, fell to FIDE Master Karim Amer and Board 2 CM Taione Sikivou was held off to a draw by Sibt Ali.

Fiji’s female boards countered back where Board 3 Women’s FIDE Master Kieran Lyons defeated Women’s Candidate Master Mehak Gul, Board 4 Aarti Sewak outclassed WCM Nida Mishraz Siddiqui and Board 6 Tanvi Prasad won over Aayat Asmi.

Fiji won the match 3.5 – 2.5.

Team Fiji captain Goru Arvind says one of the youngest players, 14-year-old Tanvi Prasad’s 16-move win over Asmi is the second-fastest one by a Fiji rep in a World Championship.

In Round 2 of the Olympiad, Fiji stunned higher-ranked Oman with similar zeal from their opening match.

Board 1 CM Manoj Kumar fought for a draw with Amin Al Ansi while Board 2 CM Taione Sikivou was outplayed by Salim Al Amri Salim Mohammed to put Oman in the lead.

Fiji retaliated strongly with convincing wins where Board 3 WFM Kieran Lyons stunned Alanoud Al Ghafri, Board 4 Aarti Sewak routed the pieces of Anat Al Aisaee and Board 6 Tanvi Prasad was victorious over Rawan Al Bulushi.

Fiji sealed a back-to-back win at 3.5 – 2.5.

Team Vice-captain Hilda Kunau says it is an amazing start to the Olympiad considering that all of Fiji’s players are self-learners without a professional coach.

“Especially with the number of games that we won, it was a big improvement from the last online Olympiad so this is the second time that we’ve been competing in the Olympiad online but we’ve competed in the World Chess Olympiad for decades now.”

1,500 chess players from 153 countries are taking part in the event.