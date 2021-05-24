Home

Sports

Fijians physicality higher than Super Rugby: Havili

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 13, 2021 7:41 am
All Blacks inside-center David Havili who played his first Test for the All Blacks in four years was pleased with how the Flying Fijians tested them on the weekend.
Havili scored back-to-back tries in the first half but copped a yellow in the second spell.
Even though he was not playing in his preferred fullback position, Havili says his starting to enjoy playing in the midfield.
When asked about the intensity and physicality Fiji brought to the game, the Crusaders utility says it was definitely more than Super Rugby.

‘They played with a lot of passion as well, I thought at times we matched it as well and I enjoyed it, it was a good challenge’.

 

The All Blacks host Fiji on Saturday in the second Test at 7:05pm in Hamilton.

