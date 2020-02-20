Fijiana XV goes down to Waratahs in blistering display

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 15s went down to New South Wales Waratahs 5 points to 20 in Sydney last night.

Handling errors proved fatal for Fijiana with the Waratahs making use of the opportunities seeing two tries to nil in the first half.

Fijiana found themselves on the attack for majority of the first half but errors ceased them the opportunity to register points on the board seeing former Aussie 7s player Georgie Friedrichs diving over for Waratahs first try.

The Fijiana dominated mauls and breakdowns but knock-ons again deprived them from scoring.

The physical Waratahs side did not waste the opportunity with a knock on from Fijiana during the breakdown in the 35th minute which saw Chloe Leaupepe over Fiji’s white wash.

Waratahs led 10-nil at the breather.

Fijiana put up a threatening display at the beginning of the second half to narrow the score-line 10 points to 5.

With a one try gap and less than hour to play, the Waratahs bulked up on defense and attack which found Kennedy Cherrington and skipper Grace Hamilton over Fiji’s try line to secure the 20-5 win.

[Source: rugby.com.au]