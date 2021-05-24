Fijiana reminded of Ben Ryan’s speech at Olympics

FASANOC chief executive Lorraine Mar believes Ben Ryan’s speech after the Rio Olympics pushed the Fijiana 7s at the recent Tokyo 2020 Games.

Former national 7s coach Ryan in a speech after the 2016 Rio Olympics revealed a new generation of Fijiana will emerge and they might be the success story of the 2020 Olympics.

Ryan’s prediction came true as Fijiana created history by winning its first ever medal at an Olympic event.

Article continues after advertisement

Mar says while visiting the team with FASANOC President Makarita Lenoa in the games village, the video was played to them.

“Ben Ryan actually said that the women’s team had trained very hard, the next Olympic Games will be their time and obviously it was. From finishing 8th I think in Rio and now finishing third over a span of only four year and within that four years, the last two years in very difficult situation and difficult training times is a really huge performance.”

The Fijiana with the rest of the Team Fiji athletes and officials arrived on Wednesday night, and are undergoing the 14 days quarantine.