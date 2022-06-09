Fijiana on serious business

Fijiana Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula is leaving no stone unturned heading into their first Rugby World Cup this year.

Seruvakula says Fiji is in one of the toughest pools with 2017 runner-up England, France and South Africa.

He says they’re not going out just to make the numbers.

“But for World Cup, playing Fijiana, it is very tight going into the competition and no one wants to lose, you lose you are out of the quarter-finals. And we are in a strong pool in the World Cup, so there is no chance to lose.”

A good testing ground for the Fijiana will be the Oceania Championship from the 9th to the 17th of July in Australia.