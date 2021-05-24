Second Olympics for Daveua and Nagasau

Two players will feature in their second Olympic Games after being named in the Fijiana final 12 member side.

Former Fiji Pearls goal defender Raijieli Daveua and Captain Rusila Nagasau are in the squad named by Head Coach Saiasi Fuli today.

Daveua didn’t finish the competition in Rio, Brazil in 2016 due to injury and was replaced by 13th player Jiowana Sauto.

Two 2016 Olympians Ana Maria Roqica and Lavenia Tinai along with Rejieli Uluinayau are traveling reserves.

Coach Fuli says selecting his final squad wasn’t that easy especially after the performance of the girls in the historic win over Australia at the Oceania 7s.

He says two of key players Vani Buleki and Luisa Tisolo were not considered due to serious injuries sustained during the tournament.

Majority of the squad have been a part of the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series while Sesenieli Donu, Reapi Uluinasau and Laisana Likuceva are the newcomers.

The Fijiana in Pool B with Canada, France and Brazil, with competition starting on July 29.

Team Fiji Women’s Rugby Sevens team is:

1. Rusila Nagasau {c}

2. Rejieli Daveua

3. Sesenieli Donu

4. Vasiti Solikoviti

5. Reapi Uluinasau

6. Tokasa Seniyasi

7. Viniana Riwai

8. Ana Naimasi

9. Aloesi Nakoci

10. Laisana Likuceva

11. Roela Radiniyavuna

12. Lavena Cavuru

Traveling Reserves:

1. Lavenia Tinai

2. Ana Maria Roqica

3. Rejieli Uluinayau