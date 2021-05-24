Fuli happy to impart knowledge with other sports

Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli is keen to share his knowledge on elevating female participation and developing core skills with other sports.

Many sporting organizations have taken inspiration from the Fijiana’s success at the Tokyo Olympics and are eager to draw lessons from the Fijiana journey to better advance athletes in their respective sports.

Touch rugby is amongst the list of sports hoping to pick from Fuli’s brain.

Touch Federation Fiji President Tevita Mau says discussion has been ongoing on getting more women’s involved in the sport.

“We’ve been having discussions with Fuli and we wanted to pick his brains and try to guide us especially with our women’s. We need a lot of attention towards our women to be competitive at that level.”

Fuli says he is willing to share his secrets.

“Provide them some advice on setting up the program involving women and how you create the right environment and set up the right culture and also setting up programs that can develop untapped talents.”

The Fijiana coach plans for a collaboration with Touch rugby to engage in cross-sports participation to improve women’s skills and knowledge.

The focus now shifts to the Dubai 7s in December for the Fijiana team.

Meanwhile, you can watch the HSBC Vancouver 7s next Saturday and Sunday, live on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.