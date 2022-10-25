Fijiana 15s back home after RWC outing

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s rugby side is back home after their outing at the World Cup.

Family, friends, and fans gathered at Nadi International Airport to greet the team as they returned from their first RWC tournament.

Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says he is proud of their performance, especially as they took on teams who were ranked higher than them.

The side lost two games against number one ranked England and fourth placed France, but recorded a win against South Africa.

Fijiana finished ninth at the Rugby World Cup after coming in as a newcomer and as the 21st-ranked team in the tournament.

Seruvakula says the team has done the hard yards and they have given their best shot against more experienced sides.

The team is being hosted at the RFMF Blackrock Camp in Nadi.