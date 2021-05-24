Fijian youngster makes it official with Stade Francais

18-year-old Fijian Janeiro Wakeham has penned a three-year full-time contract with Top 14 club Stade Francais.

The Savusavu youngster has been part of the club’s academy this season and will now be committed to the club for the next three years.

The 18-year-old was the youngest player in the Warriors squad last year and was part of the Suva Under-20 team.

He was part of the Fiji Rugby Union’s Elite Player Pathway program.

Wakeham joins Waisea Nayacalevu in the Paris-based club.