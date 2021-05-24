Fijian women to blaze in NRLW

A number of Fijian women will run out in the NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership this Sunday.

Former Fiji Bulikula captain, Sereana Naitokatoka and Taina Naividi have been named in the Eels starting line-up against the Knights.

Both players will run out for their debut.

For the Dragons, Talei Holmes who has links to Fiji has been listed in St George Illawara’s forward pack while Aliti Namoce-Sagano is on the reserves.

The first match on Sunday kicks-off at 1pm between the Dragons and the Titans.

At 2.50pm, Roosters face Broncos while the Knights meet the Eels at 4.40pm.