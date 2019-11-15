Fijian ruggers in France are well looked after

The question on the welfare and future of Fijian players in France is yet to be answered.

This as the French Top14 rugby season has come to a halt amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

French Prime Minister Phillip Eduardo announced that sports will not be able to resume as France extends it lockdown period until July 24th.

FRU chief executive John O’Connor has given reassurance that Fijian rugby players in France will be well looked after despite this.

“We are thankful that we have a very good relationship with the French Rugby Federation and we are working with them to ensure that our players are looked after by the club.”

A few of the Fijian players in France include Waisea Nayacalevu, Peceli Yato, Semi Radradra, Josua Tuisova and Virimi Vakatawa.