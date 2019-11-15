Home

Fijian players to feature in NRL 9s

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 12, 2020 4:44 pm
Tui Kamikamica is set to co-captain the Melbourne Storm for the Nines.

A number of Fijian born rugby league players will feature in the NRL 9s this weekend.

Somosomo lad Tui Kamikamica is set to co-captain the Melbourne Storm for the Nines.

Previously played for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sitiveni Moceidreke will also feature for the Storm.

Fiji Bati center Brayden Wiliame and Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa will don the St George Illawarra Dragons jumpers.

In the Tigers 9s squad, Fiji Bati forward Joseph Ratuvakacereivalu will wear the number 10 jersey.

Former Fiji under 20 rugby union center Ilikena Vudogo is expected to shine for the Broncos.

Maika Sivo will be a player to watch for the Paramatta Eels this weekend while Selesitino Ravutaumada will feature for the Warriors.

The NRL 9s competition kicks in Perth, Australia on Friday.

