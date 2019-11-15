Home

Fijian players in France are safe

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 17, 2020 6:10 am

The Fijian Rugby players in France are safe and well looked after by their individual rugby clubs.

This was confirmed by French Ambassador Jean-Francois Fitou last night.

Fitou says there hasn’t been a report as such from the French government but he knows the French rugby clubs do look after the health of the Fijian players.

 “As you know all over the European continent every big sport closed down, football rugby everything else. And so The Fijian rugby players, unfortunately today they’re not playing and the clubs big rugby clubs in my country they take care of their own including the of course the Fijian players who are amongst the best players in my championship

