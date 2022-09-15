Fijian gymnasts win silver in Australia

[Source: Supplied]

Gymnastics may be unknown sport in the country but Fiji won a silver medal today at the Nationals Club gymnastics carnival at the Gold Coast, Australia.

A delegation of young female gymnasts made up of a 10-year-old, three 11-year-olds and two 14-year-olds made Fiji proud at the carnival.

The team includes Pamela Arriola-Portillo, Jennifer Browne, Lyliana O’Connor, Xuany Chen, Isabella Knecht and Shammah Titifanue.

Led by coach Michelle Fink from Island Acro Club, based in Martintar, Nadi, the team won an overall silver medal on mini-trampoline, floor routine and tumbling routines.

Fink says she couldn’t be prouder of the amazing young ladies.



She adds the girls have worked so hard to make this happen and the silver medal comes as a delight to the team following months of fundraising to make the trip a reality”.

Meanwhile, Island Acro gymnastics runs gymnastic classes for all ages in Martintar, Nadi.