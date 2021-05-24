Fijian Drua team slowly taking shape as more names to be announced.

Fijian Drua is set to name more of its contracted players this week.

With only a few weeks to go for the side to set base camp in Australia, the management is in a race against time to name its final 37-member squad.

Interim Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says they have collected more than 25 signatures.

Article continues after advertisement

Thorburn says players are given a chance to consider, ask questions and advice before putting pen to paper.

He adds the management are working around the clock to get everything done well before the side leaves for base camp.

“We are going to have a lot of opportunities, we want to get Fijian fans behind us, we’ve got a website under development, and we’re arranging social media programs and platforms at the moment so we’ll keep rolling those out”

The Fijian Drua would be based in Australia for its inaugural 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season and begin pre-season training from November 1 in Queensland.

The competition will also feature the Blues, Brumbies, Chiefs, Crusaders, Highlanders, Hurricanes, Melbourne Rebels, Moana Pasifika, NSW Waratahs, Queensland Reds and Western Force.