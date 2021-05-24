Home

Fiji withdraws from World Swimming Championship

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 9, 2021 9:57 am

Fiji Swimming has withdrawn from the 15th FINA World Championship in Abu Dhabi this month.

Olympians Taichi Vakasama and Cheyanne Rova including United States-based Netani Ross and Moana Wind were due to participate at the Games.

Due to financial constraints and the adverse effects of the pandemic on training and logistics, the federation has decided to miss out on the World Championships.

Fiji Swimming confirms the funding was partially funded by FINA but the logistics were not economically affordable for the national side.

Meanwhile, following the Fiji Swimming special general meeting held over the weekend, Ben Rova has been re-elected as President with Karen Lobendhan as the vice-president for East and Martin Coffin the vice-president for the west.

Olympian Cheyanne Rova is the newly elected swimmers delegate.

