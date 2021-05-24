Fiji withdraws from bidding as 2027 Pacific Games host

Fiji has withdrawn its bid to host the 2027 Pacific Games.

Speaking at the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee Annual General Meeting, chief executive Lorraine Mar confirmed this to national sporting federation’s present.

Mar says the association has had to withdraw during the height of the second wave of the pandemic, as it has continued to pose adverse effects in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

Mar says hosting the games requires a lot of time and money in preparation and the bidding costs was also required to be paid off during the height of the virus.

“We had people putting their hands up whom were unemployed, putting their hands out for assistance and we just decided that this was not the right time that we didn’t know how long COVID-19 would go on for, how long government funding would be committed to the priority of getting the country back on its feet”

However, Mar says they are planning to bid for the 2031 Pacific Games.