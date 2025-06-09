Fiji wins futsal cup opener

The Fiji futsal team produced a strong second-half comeback to defeat Vanuatu with a final score of 5-4 in the OFC Men’s Futsal Cup at the Vodafone Arena.

The host nation showed moments of brilliance that were crucial in securing a successful opener.

Goals for Fiji were scored by Rajneel Singh, Prashant Chand, Bruce Hughes, and a brace by Filipe Baravilala, who was also named player of the match.

Vanuatu proved to be a tough opponent, testing Fiji’s patience throughout the match.

Although Fiji appeared to struggle with connecting their passes at times, teamwork and understanding proved to be the key values that kept the team going and ultimately led to their victory.

