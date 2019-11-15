Fiji Warriors is not underestimating any team

The Fiji Warriors are anticipating a tough challenge from rivals Samoa, Tonga and Japan as they prepare for the Pacific Cup Challenge.

The Kele Leawere coached side will face Samoa A in their first match on March 6th at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Given that all teams will enter the competition with the mentality of winning, Leawere says they will not take any teams lightly.

“We are not underestimating any teams. They come into a tournament where they prepare to win as well. So we take a game as it comes, we’ll take on Samoa first up. At the end of the day we’re giving them exposure but we know too Samoa, Tonga and Japan are coming in to win the tournament as well.”

The Pacific Challenge will be played on a round-robin basis with all three events to be played at the ANZ Stadium.

The team that records the maximum number of competition points across three match days on 6, 10 and 14 March will be crowned Pacific Challenge Champions.