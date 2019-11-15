Home

Fiji Volleyball to resume with domestic competitions

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 17, 2020 8:17 am

The Fiji Volleyball Federation is looking to resume all its domestic competitions soon.

This comes after sporting restrictions were eased on non-contact sport including volleyball with people allowed to play friendly matches given that the number of participants are not more than 20.

Federation President Liga Gukisuva says picking up where they left off with domestic competitions will be first on the agenda.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“There are about five major competitions that were put on hold when COVID-19 came into the country. It’s for the board to sit down next week and re-look at what can be done.”

Gukisuva adds affiliated member associations will be consulted on what competition to be hosted first as well as the safety measure needed to be taken amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

