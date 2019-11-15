Fiji Volleyball President warns associations to adhere to restrictions

A stern warning has been given out by Fiji Volleyball Federation President Liga Gukisuva to associations and individuals planning to engage in friendly matches in the coming days.

Gukisuva says because restrictions are eased on non-contact sports, does not mean people should disregard the COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.

The federation President has also warned associations to refrain from holding major tournaments for the time being.

Article continues after advertisement

“In no way does it say we can start holding tournaments, they are only allowing friendly matches for your neighborhood, family and friends. Please do not organize tournaments as restrictions are still in place.”

The Fiji Volleyball Federation board is expected to meet sometimes this week along with affiliated unions to discuss the immediate future plans for its scheduled competitions and tournaments as well as budgets and venues to host events.