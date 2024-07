[Source: ONOC Communications/ Facebook]

Team Fiji Men’s 7s will now play Ireland at 8am in the Olympic Games quarterfinal.

This is after Ireland lost to New Zealand 12-14 in their final pool match.

The Kiwis will now play South Africa in the first quarterfinal at 7am.

Another confirmed quarterfinal is Argentina playing France at 7:30am.

USA will take on Australia in the last quarter at 8:30am.