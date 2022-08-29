Fiji to face Australia in LA semi-final

Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team lanky star Joseva Talacolo scored a double to lead Fiji into the semi-final of the Los Angeles 7s this morning.

Fiji defeated USA 28-12 after a gallant performance throughout the quarter-final match.

Talacolo scored two consecutive tries in the third and fifth minute respectively.

Article continues after advertisement

Kaminieli Rasaku scored the first try for Fiji, showcasing Fijian flair and leaving no space for the USA defenders.

USA’s two tries were from Tomasin Steve and Maka Unufe.

Viwa Naduvalo scored the final try to seal the 28-12 lead.

Fiji will face Australia at 9am.