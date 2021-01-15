Home

Fiji Table Tennis Open champion pulls out

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 15, 2021 5:28 am
Sally Yee

There will be a new women’s champion in the 2020 Fiji Table Tennis Open which starts today.

Defending champion and Olympic hopeful Sally Yee will not be part of this year’s event.

In Sally’s absence, younger sister Grace is now the favorite to claim the title.

Fiji Table Tennis Operations Manager Aakanisi Lupe Cakau says some key players will still feature in the tournament.

“I think Sally’s actually pulled out for personal reasons so I think we are going to crown a new winner for the women’s’.”

Men’s singles champion Vicky Wu will be out to defend his title.

Meanwhile, Oceania Table Tennis President Anthony Ho says this is the first time the Fiji Open will not have overseas players.

He says the travel restrictions due to the pandemic has really affected the participation of overseas players.

