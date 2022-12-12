Fiji Swimming to work closely with FINA

Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova is hoping for more assistance from the World Swimming body- FINA.

Following the FINA President’s visit to Fiji, the federation has made some submissions to the governing body to help in the development of the sport in Fiji.

Fiji Swimming still lacks a proper training and swimming pool as well as aid in helping grow the aquatic sport.

Rova says they’ve had some fruitful discussions with the president.

“Right now there’s quite a lot of funding that they have started working on and we have made our submissions obviously to FINA to try and assist us apart from that you know we have the Pacific Games that we are all working towards next year”

Fiji Swimming has laid out its calendar for the New Year and also in preparation for the 2023 Pacific Games.