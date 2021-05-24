Home

Sports

Fiji Swimming to send top four to FINA championship

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 31, 2022 4:21 pm

Fiji Swimming has got an idea of what its core squad will look like at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Fiji Swimming President, Ben Rova says the initial goal is to send at least four swimmers to the Championship, two male and two female.

Rova adds they’re beefing up preparations and will assemble an extended squad of eight before picking out the best four.

Article continues after advertisement

“The one that is in May which is the FINA championship and the Commonwealth Games, we have already identified a core squad and later on as we go into the year, we will be seeing other avenues of how we can send them overseas or beef up on their training.”

The FINA World Aquatic Championships start on May 13 and ends on May 29.

