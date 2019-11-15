Fiji Swimming to relook at new date for Oceania Swimming Competition

The Fiji Swimming Association will be looking at a new date to host its 2020 Oceania Swimming Championships.

The event that was scheduled to be held in Fiji from June 15th to the 21st has been deferred inlight of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Association president Ben Rova says they are hopeful the Oceania event can go ahead, even if it’s moved to the end of the year.

“We have to relook at that because at the moment it is sort of withdrawn. But we are waiting at how things go from government and all that before we re-approach the Oceania Swimming Association and let them know what the suitable date to host that tournament again is.”

As things stand, the Fiji National Sports Commission doesn’t have the money to organize the Competition.

Commission Chair Peter Mazey says if Fiji Swimming decides to host the competition, it should be in the next financial year.